Tragic Assassination: Kenyan MP Shot Dead

Charles Were, a Kenyan lawmaker from the Kasipul constituency, was fatally shot at close range by gunmen on motorcycles in Nairobi. The MP, part of the opposition ODM party led by Raila Odinga, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His driver survived the attack.

In a tragic turn of events, Charles Were, a Kenyan lawmaker representing the Kasipul constituency, was gunned down in Nairobi on Wednesday night. The assassination was reported by Citizen TV and corroborated by other local media outlets such as The Nation and The Standard, indicating a coordinated attack by gunmen on motorcycles.

According to initial reports, Were was targeted at around 7:30 pm local time by two armed men who followed him on a motorbike. One gunman dismounted and shot the MP at close range. Despite efforts to save him, Were was declared dead at a hospital. His driver, however, managed to survive the shooting.

Were, a member of the opposition ODM party under the leadership of Raila Odinga, had been part of efforts to address Kenya's political challenges following a disputed election in which Odinga claimed irregularities but later reached an agreement with President William Ruto.

