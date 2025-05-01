Russia's Diplomatic Leap: First Embassy in Dominican Republic

Russia is poised to open its first embassy in the Dominican Republic, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. On a recent foreign trip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the Caribbean nation's significance as a promising partner.

During closed-door discussions with Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Lavrov expressed intentions to solidify commercial and economic partnerships, noting considerable "mutual opportunities." The talks also touched on United Nations reform and the global dynamics shaping a multipolar world order, though Lavrov withheld detailed revelations.

Dominican Foreign Minister Álvarez highlighted ongoing security crises in Haiti as a major discussion point. With rising gang violence in Haiti impacting the Dominican Republic, Álvarez urged for "effective, coordinated, and urgent action" by a multinational force, advocating for greater UN involvement in logistical and financial capacities. Lavrov's itinerary included talks with President Luis Abinader, but details on the embassy's inauguration remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)