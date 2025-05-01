Left Menu

Russia's Diplomatic Leap: First Embassy in Dominican Republic

Russia is set to establish its first embassy in the Dominican Republic, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlights the nation as a promising partner. With plans to deepen economic ties, Lavrov's visit also addressed global diplomatic shifts and the challenges surrounding Haiti's ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is poised to open its first embassy in the Dominican Republic, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. On a recent foreign trip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the Caribbean nation's significance as a promising partner.

During closed-door discussions with Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Lavrov expressed intentions to solidify commercial and economic partnerships, noting considerable "mutual opportunities." The talks also touched on United Nations reform and the global dynamics shaping a multipolar world order, though Lavrov withheld detailed revelations.

Dominican Foreign Minister Álvarez highlighted ongoing security crises in Haiti as a major discussion point. With rising gang violence in Haiti impacting the Dominican Republic, Álvarez urged for "effective, coordinated, and urgent action" by a multinational force, advocating for greater UN involvement in logistical and financial capacities. Lavrov's itinerary included talks with President Luis Abinader, but details on the embassy's inauguration remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

