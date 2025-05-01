Left Menu

Gujarat and Maharashtra Celebrate State Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Gujarat and Maharashtra on their state formation day. Gujarat, known for its leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, is expected to propel India's global influence, while Maharashtra, drawing inspiration from historic figures like Shivaji, is predicted to play a key role in India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST
Gujarat and Maharashtra Celebrate State Formation Day
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended her congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the anniversary of the formation of their states. She expressed optimism that both states would play crucial roles in advancing India's development into a global powerhouse.

Formed on May 1, 1960, after the linguistic bifurcation of the Bombay state, Gujarat is celebrated for its historical figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The President praised the state's contribution to India's global prestige and anticipated that Gujarat would continue to set benchmarks in progress.

Similarly, President Murmu recognized Maharashtra for its storied history with figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who symbolize courage and patriotism. She lauded the contributions of other great personalities from the state and expressed her hopes for Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's journey towards development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025