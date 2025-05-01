Gujarat and Maharashtra Celebrate State Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu extended her congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the anniversary of the formation of their states. She expressed optimism that both states would play crucial roles in advancing India's development into a global powerhouse.

Formed on May 1, 1960, after the linguistic bifurcation of the Bombay state, Gujarat is celebrated for its historical figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The President praised the state's contribution to India's global prestige and anticipated that Gujarat would continue to set benchmarks in progress.

Similarly, President Murmu recognized Maharashtra for its storied history with figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who symbolize courage and patriotism. She lauded the contributions of other great personalities from the state and expressed her hopes for Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's journey towards development.

(With inputs from agencies.)