Left Menu

Former South Korean President Yoon Indicted Again

South Korean prosecutors have filed new charges of abuse of authority against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in addition to an existing trial for insurrection. Yoon's charges stem from his imposition of martial law in December. The latest charges were reported to be without an arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:49 IST
Former South Korean President Yoon Indicted Again
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean prosecutors have indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of abuse of authority, reported Yonhap on Thursday. The allegations add to an ongoing trial where Yoon faces insurrection charges related to his brief imposition of martial law last December.

The latest indictment has been issued without an arrest, Yonhap mentioned, referring to sources within the prosecutor's office. Attempts to reach officials for further comments were unsuccessful at this time.

This development marks another chapter in the legal challenges facing Yoon, as the repercussions of his leadership period continue to unravel through the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025