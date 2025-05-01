Former South Korean President Yoon Indicted Again

South Korean prosecutors have indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of abuse of authority, reported Yonhap on Thursday. The allegations add to an ongoing trial where Yoon faces insurrection charges related to his brief imposition of martial law last December.

The latest indictment has been issued without an arrest, Yonhap mentioned, referring to sources within the prosecutor's office. Attempts to reach officials for further comments were unsuccessful at this time.

This development marks another chapter in the legal challenges facing Yoon, as the repercussions of his leadership period continue to unravel through the judicial system.

