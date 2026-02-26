Left Menu

Boosting Manipur's Industrial Future

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma discussed the state's industrial development. Singh emphasized Manipur's potential in heavy industries, crucial for economic growth. Varma assured continued support to enhance the state's industrial sector during his visit to oversee central schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:09 IST
Boosting Manipur's Industrial Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma on Thursday for discussions focused on the state's industrial development.

The meeting, described as 'cordial, productive, and forward-looking', centered on Manipur's prospects, particularly in the heavy industries sector. CM Singh highlighted its potential to significantly boost economic growth, stimulate industrial expansion, and create substantial employment opportunities.

Minister Varma, who is visiting Manipur to oversee the implementation of central schemes and projects, expressed his perspectives and pledged ongoing support to fortify the state's industrial ecosystem. Singh reiterated the commitment to accelerate sustainable industrial development for Manipur's progress and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive Tactics

Controversial Student Detention at Columbia: ICE Agents Accused of Deceptive...

 Global
2
Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

Venezuela's Gasoline Crisis: Stations on the Brink

 Global
3
U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

 Global
4
Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026