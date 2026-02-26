Boosting Manipur's Industrial Future
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma discussed the state's industrial development. Singh emphasized Manipur's potential in heavy industries, crucial for economic growth. Varma assured continued support to enhance the state's industrial sector during his visit to oversee central schemes.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma on Thursday for discussions focused on the state's industrial development.
The meeting, described as 'cordial, productive, and forward-looking', centered on Manipur's prospects, particularly in the heavy industries sector. CM Singh highlighted its potential to significantly boost economic growth, stimulate industrial expansion, and create substantial employment opportunities.
Minister Varma, who is visiting Manipur to oversee the implementation of central schemes and projects, expressed his perspectives and pledged ongoing support to fortify the state's industrial ecosystem. Singh reiterated the commitment to accelerate sustainable industrial development for Manipur's progress and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Economic Growth on the Rise Amid Federal Debt Concerns
Germany Pursues Chinese Investments, Merz Advocates Economic Growth
Power sector key to driving India's economic growth: CAG
Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Balanced Economic Growth
Economic Growth Debate: EPS vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Industrial Projects