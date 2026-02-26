Boosting Manipur's Industrial Future

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma on Thursday for discussions focused on the state's industrial development.

The meeting, described as 'cordial, productive, and forward-looking', centered on Manipur's prospects, particularly in the heavy industries sector. CM Singh highlighted its potential to significantly boost economic growth, stimulate industrial expansion, and create substantial employment opportunities.

Minister Varma, who is visiting Manipur to oversee the implementation of central schemes and projects, expressed his perspectives and pledged ongoing support to fortify the state's industrial ecosystem. Singh reiterated the commitment to accelerate sustainable industrial development for Manipur's progress and prosperity.

