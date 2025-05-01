Left Menu

AAP Leader Criticizes Government's Caste Census Move as Diversion Tactic

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses the government of using the caste census as a tactic to divert attention from the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh supports caste enumeration but criticizes the timing and lack of action, paralleling it with unfulfilled promises like the Women's Reservation Bill.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has criticized the government's decision to announce a caste census at a time when attention is needed to address national security issues. Speaking at a press event, Singh alleged that the move was a ploy to sidestep scrutiny over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed innocent lives.

Singh pointed out that while the AAP supports caste enumeration, the initiative lacks proper planning and budget allocation. He argued that the announcement parallels the unresolved Women's Reservation Bill, suggesting that once Bihar elections are concluded, the government would disregard the caste census.

The MP further condemned the Modi administration for its failure in preventing the Pahalgam attack, attributing it to intelligence and security lapses. Singh emphasized the need for action against terror outfits in Pakistan, urging focus on reclaiming PoK rather than targeting journalists and online content creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

