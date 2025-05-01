Left Menu

BJP Aims to Turn the Tables with Caste Census Initiative

The BJP-led government's move to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census serves as a strategic attempt to weaken the opposition's grip on pro-OBC politics, particularly in key states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The decision promises to impact political dynamics significantly, especially for regional adversaries.

Updated: 01-05-2025 10:05 IST
The BJP-led government has sparked national debates with its surprising plans to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. This maneuver aims to counter the opposition's pro-OBC agenda, especially in pivotal regions such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where backward empowerment is a prominent issue.

The demand for a caste census, a significant element of pro-OBC politics, has gained momentum in Hindi heartland states. With Congress integrating it into their mainstream strategies, BJP leaders are hopeful that this move will neutralize a politically disruptive issue for their adversaries.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the next census's announcement, the BJP and its allies remain resolute in addressing the implications. Caste census is now poised to be a central issue, influencing both the political and electoral landscapes in favor of the ruling party.

