MNS Blocks Bihar Bhawan Construction in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Yashwant Killedar, has launched a strong opposition to the proposed construction of Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai.

This project, expected to cost Rs 314 crore, includes a 240-bed dormitory for cancer patients from Bihar. Killedar, a newly elected corporator, expressed the party's disapproval, citing priorities in addressing local issues like farmer distress, expensive education, inflation, and unemployment.

The MNS, known for its anti-North Indian stance, argues that the allocated funds should instead support Bihar state facilities, questioning the rationale behind the Mumbai location. Killedar emphasized the MNS's resolve to prevent the construction as long as the party holds sway.

(With inputs from agencies.)