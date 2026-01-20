MNS Blocks Bihar Bhawan Construction in Mumbai
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar announced the party's opposition to the proposed Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai, citing local economic concerns. The MNS is against the Rs 314 crore project, intended to include a dormitory for cancer patients, and insists funds should be used in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Yashwant Killedar, has launched a strong opposition to the proposed construction of Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai.
This project, expected to cost Rs 314 crore, includes a 240-bed dormitory for cancer patients from Bihar. Killedar, a newly elected corporator, expressed the party's disapproval, citing priorities in addressing local issues like farmer distress, expensive education, inflation, and unemployment.
The MNS, known for its anti-North Indian stance, argues that the allocated funds should instead support Bihar state facilities, questioning the rationale behind the Mumbai location. Killedar emphasized the MNS's resolve to prevent the construction as long as the party holds sway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai 3.0: A New Era of Urban Development
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Women's Premier League.
Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya
BJP Triumphs in BMC Elections: A Landmark Shift in Mumbai's Civic Landscape
Bombay High Court's Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions and Sewage Mismanagement