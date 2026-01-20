Left Menu

MNS Blocks Bihar Bhawan Construction in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar announced the party's opposition to the proposed Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai, citing local economic concerns. The MNS is against the Rs 314 crore project, intended to include a dormitory for cancer patients, and insists funds should be used in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:25 IST
MNS Blocks Bihar Bhawan Construction in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Yashwant Killedar, has launched a strong opposition to the proposed construction of Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai.

This project, expected to cost Rs 314 crore, includes a 240-bed dormitory for cancer patients from Bihar. Killedar, a newly elected corporator, expressed the party's disapproval, citing priorities in addressing local issues like farmer distress, expensive education, inflation, and unemployment.

The MNS, known for its anti-North Indian stance, argues that the allocated funds should instead support Bihar state facilities, questioning the rationale behind the Mumbai location. Killedar emphasized the MNS's resolve to prevent the construction as long as the party holds sway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026