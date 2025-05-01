Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Labor Policies Amid Workers' Day Allegations

The Congress party accused the Modi government of undermining workers' rights over the past eleven years, highlighting declining wages, worker exploitation, and reduced MGNREGA support. On International Workers' Day, Jairam Ramesh outlined these injustices and reiterated the party's commitment to securing employment and fair wages for all workers in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:24 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Labor Policies Amid Workers' Day Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress lashed out at the Modi government this Workers' Day, alleging it has eroded workers' rights over the past eleven years. Party leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted injustices such as declining real wages, unfair labor codes, and weakening of the MGNREGA program.

Ramesh pointed to statistics showing stagnant wages and a rise in self-employment and unpaid work, criticizing the government's labor policies, which allegedly favor contractualization and have led to a de-industrialized economy.

The Congress announced its Shramik Nyay Guarantees for the upcoming elections, promising a national minimum wage, a right to health law, urban employment guarantees, and the review of existing labor codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025