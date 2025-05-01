Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Labor Policies Amid Workers' Day Allegations

The Congress lashed out at the Modi government this Workers' Day, alleging it has eroded workers' rights over the past eleven years. Party leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted injustices such as declining real wages, unfair labor codes, and weakening of the MGNREGA program.

Ramesh pointed to statistics showing stagnant wages and a rise in self-employment and unpaid work, criticizing the government's labor policies, which allegedly favor contractualization and have led to a de-industrialized economy.

The Congress announced its Shramik Nyay Guarantees for the upcoming elections, promising a national minimum wage, a right to health law, urban employment guarantees, and the review of existing labor codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)