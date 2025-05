Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has called for Australia to adopt a governance approach similar to former U.S. President Donald Trump. As the nation gears up for elections, Rinehart advocates for cutting government spending and enhancing defense and energy security, aligning with key initiatives of the Trump administration.

Rinehart, Australia's wealthiest individual with a net worth of $30 billion, supports the opposition Liberal Party led by Peter Dutton. In line with Trump's policies, she calls for reducing bureaucratic expenses and lifting economic constraints imposed by regulations and compliance costs.

Rinehart's stance is mirrored by political trends in Canada, where Trump-inspired policies have shaped recent electoral outcomes. Her calls for governmental efficiency echo efforts previously championed by Elon Musk in the U.S. administration. However, these ideas are met with resistance domestically, particularly from the ruling Labor Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)