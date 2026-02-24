Nepal Seals Border with India Ahead of General Elections

Nepal has declared a three-day public holiday for its general elections while sealing its border with India in the Madhesh province for 72 hours, until voting concludes on March 5. The cabinet decision, made based on the Election Commission's recommendation, was announced by Home Minister and government spokesperson Om Prakash Aryal.

The closure of border points in Bara and Parsa districts was agreed upon during a meeting between Nepali and Indian security officials at the Integrated Check Post in Birgunj. Security forces from both countries concurred to seal the border starting March 3, aiming to ensure a peaceful election process, as per Bara Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra.

In a related development, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari emphasized the importance of elections for maintaining good governance. He assured that the March 5 polls would proceed as scheduled. This election marks the first since last year's protests led to the dissolution of the previous government.

(With inputs from agencies.)