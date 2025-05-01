Left Menu

Kamala Harris Calls for Unity Against Economic Crisis

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris re-emerges in the political scene with a call for unity against what she describes as the economic crisis caused by President Donald Trump. As Trump completes his 100th day in office, Harris critiques his policies and considers a run for California governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:05 IST
In a bold political comeback, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to unite against what she termed President Donald Trump's man-made economic crisis. Speaking on Trump's 100th day in office, Harris highlighted the negative impact of his tariffs and economic policies.

Addressing a San Francisco crowd at an event by Emerge America, Harris criticized Trump's strategy, which she claims benefits the wealthy and undermines truth-tellers. With Trump's approval ratings slipping, Democrats struggle to present a consolidated response, though some, like Harris, advocate for outspoken opposition.

Harris, who may run for California governor in the future, warned of a potential constitutional crisis and emphasized the importance of working together. Despite challenges, she remains hopeful about change, stating that things might worsen before they improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

