Maharashtra's 100-Day Report Sparks Controversy

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve criticized Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for financial stress and increased farmer suicides. Despite the government's claim of achieving high departmental targets, Danve highlighted financial mismanagement and alleged negligence towards farmer welfare in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:37 IST
In a sharp critique of Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, opposition leader Ambadas Danve accused the administration of financial mismanagement and neglect of farmers' welfare.

Though Fadnavis touted impressive achievements, with some departments scoring high on targets, Danve claimed that financial burdens and farmer suicides had increased.

According to Danve, the state has experienced budget cuts in crucial welfare schemes, and deceptive practices over loan waivers, all within the government's first 100 days.

