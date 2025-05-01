Suvendu Adhikari Demands Probe into Kolkata Fire Tragedy
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses West Bengal Government and Kolkata Municipal Corporation of negligence in the tragic fire at Rituraj Hotel in Mechua, Kolkata, which claimed 14 lives. Adhikari demands a high-level probe and expresses outrage over delayed emergency response and lax safety measures.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised serious allegations against the West Bengal Government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) following a catastrophic fire at Rituraj Hotel in Mechua, Kolkata. The blaze tragically claimed 14 lives and left several others injured.
Adhikari visited the site of the tragedy and took to the social media platform X to express his grief and outrage. He criticized the delayed and chaotic emergency response while demanding a high-level, transparent probe into the incident. He blamed the authorities for failing to enforce fire safety measures, leading to what he termed a preventable disaster.
The BJP leader also questioned the competency of the Fire & Emergency Services Department and the KMC, alleging negligence in safety audits and infrastructure. In response, the Kolkata Police has initiated a special investigation to explore potential safety lapses. Eighty-eight occupants were present in the hotel during the disaster, with 14 fatalities and 13 injuries reported.
