Congress Grapples with Pahalgam Attack and Caste Census Decisions
Congress leaders will discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre's announcement of a caste census during a critical meeting. They will address demands for action against Pakistan for the attack and seek funds for the census's implementation, highlighting its significance in national politics.
Top Congress leaders are set to deliberate on the pressing issues of the Pahalgam terror attack and the recently announced caste census at the party's pivotal working committee meeting.
Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed on Friday that the Congress Working Committee will engage in extensive discussions on these two critical national concerns.
The committee may pass resolutions calling for decisive action against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack and urging for necessary funding to expedite the caste census, part of the larger census plan.
In his remarks, Ramesh emphasized the urgency of addressing the Pahalgam attack, referring to it as a major political challenge facing the nation.
The meeting, scheduled for Friday evening, will take place at the party's central headquarters on Akbar Road.
The caste census, declared by the government on Wednesday, will be a central topic with the Congress poised to push for the lifting of the 50% reservation cap in Parliament.
Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for accountability in the Pahalgam attack and urged the prime minister to take strong action.
Gandhi also welcomed the last-minute decision to conduct a caste census, despite previous government opposition, and stressed the need for a clear timeline for its rollout.
The Congress maneuvers appear to have successfully pressured the government into including caste enumeration in the upcoming census.
(With inputs from agencies.)
