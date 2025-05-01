Honoring a Hero: Blood Donation Camp for Lt Vinay Narwal

A moving blood donation camp held in Karnal honored the memory of Lt Vinay Narwal, a Naval officer who was tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The touching ceremony saw his family and others paying tribute to his selfless service.

Lt Narwal's mother and wife, Himanshi, attended the event with a unified message of peace and justice. Himanshi expressed her wishes for those responsible for her husband's death to be brought to justice, while offering floral tributes and heartfelt gestures towards his photograph.

The event, organized by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists, saw support from various quarters, including local politicians. Attendees, including MLA Jagmohan Anand, emphasized Narwal's sacrifice and the void left by his death, underscoring the critical context of this tragedy.

