Caste Census: A Turning Point for Social Justice in India
Akhilesh Yadav hails the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a significant victory for social justice. He emphasizes the role of the PDA alliance and calls for proportional representation in jobs. Criticism of BJP's electoral practices and corruption in Uttar Pradesh is also highlighted.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav praised the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, labeling it a 'significant victory' for social justice. Yadav underscored the importance of this move for the Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (PDA) alliance, describing it as a turning point toward an equitable state.
At a press briefing in Lucknow, Yadav noted that the BJP government was compelled to yield to the PDA's collective pressure. He argued that a transparent caste census will ensure fair representation and diminish historical power inequalities. Yadav credited decades of socialist and activist efforts for this legislative change.
Alongside championing social justice, Yadav criticized the BJP for electoral manipulations and raised concerns about corruption, citing a recent infrastructure failure in Mathura. On International Workers' Day, he expressed solidarity with workers in India and globally, emphasizing ongoing economic, social, and mental health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
