Sujata Chaturvedi Joins UPSC: A New Chapter in a Distinguished Career

Sujata Chaturvedi, a seasoned IAS officer with over thirty years of experience, has been sworn in as a member of the UPSC. Her career spans numerous significant roles in both the Bihar cadre and central government, contributing notably to sports development initiatives in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:27 IST
Sujata Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

Sujata Chaturvedi, a former sports secretary, has been sworn in as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), alongside seasoned officials, marking a significant addition to the Commission.

The oath was administered by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retired), the senior-most UPSC member, according to an official statement. Chaturvedi, a 1989-batch IAS officer from Bihar, brings an extensive background in both state and central administration to her new role.

Known for her contributions to sports like the Khelo India Games, Chaturvedi's diverse expertise is expected to further strengthen the UPSC's mandate in selecting top civil service officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

