Mission Karmayogi Showcases AI-Powered Civil Services Reform at AI Summit 2026
The new tools are designed to shift government learning from generic training models to role-based, personalised and multilingual systems embedded into day-to-day governance functions.
- Country:
- India
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Mission Karmayogi is accelerating large-scale civil services reform by integrating Artificial Intelligence into capacity building across government.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Mission Karmayogi is showcasing its AI-powered learning and governance solutions at a dedicated stall at Bharat Mandapam from 16–20 February 2026, highlighting how AI can transform public service delivery and institutional capability.
The stall, set up jointly by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat (KB), introduces a new generation of AI-enabled tools integrated into the iGOT Karmayogi platform, India’s Digital Public Infrastructure for civil services capacity building.
AI-Enabled, Role-Based Learning for Governance
Key AI-Powered Features on Display
AI-Driven Capacity Building Plans (AI-CBP)
A system that analyses official roles and documents, maps required competencies, identifies capability gaps, and generates data-driven learning pathways for ministries and departments — enabling structured and faster workforce planning.
AI Sarthi
A conversational AI guide that helps officials discover relevant courses and learning resources based on their roles, responsibilities and real-time work requirements.
AI Tutor
An in-course assistant that simplifies complex concepts, answers queries and provides contextual explanations and summaries within course modules.
AI-Enabled Transcription & Multilingual Subtitles
Automated transcripts and subtitles across multiple Indian languages to enhance inclusivity and accessibility.
AI Recommendations Engine
Personalised course suggestions based on user profiles, roles and past learning behaviour to support continuous upskilling.
Expanding AI Literacy Across Government
The stall also highlights a growing catalogue of AI-focused courses available on iGOT Karmayogi, covering:
-
AI fundamentals
-
AI applications in governance
-
Organisational AI strategy
-
Emerging technology risks and ethical considerations
These offerings aim to build AI literacy and applied AI capability across ministries, departments and state governments.
Panel on “AI for Viksit Bharat”
As part of the Summit, a panel discussion titled “AI for Viksit Bharat: The Capacity Building Imperative” will be held on 20 February 2026, bringing together ecosystem leaders and experts to examine how AI-enabled learning can accelerate governance outcomes.
Earlier, a pre-summit event titled “AI for Capacity Building: Transforming Governance” was organised at Vigyan Bhawan to deepen collaboration between AI innovators and public sector institutions.
World’s Largest Civil Services Reform Initiative
Mission Karmayogi is positioned as the world’s largest civil services capacity-building reform programme, aimed at transforming governance from a rule-based to a role-based system.
At its core is the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which currently hosts:
-
Over 1.4 crore users from Central Ministries, Departments, States and Union Territories
-
4,300+ courses supporting continuous professional development
The integration of AI marks the next phase of reform — enabling adaptive learning systems that evolve alongside governance needs.
Responsible AI for Public Good
The Mission Karmayogi showcase at the AI Impact Summit reflects the Government of India’s emphasis on deploying responsible AI to strengthen public service capability, improve institutional responsiveness and advance the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
By embedding AI into capacity building, the initiative aims to create a digitally empowered civil service equipped to navigate complex policy challenges in a rapidly changing technological landscape.
