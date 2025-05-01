Tension in Istanbul: May Day Protests Defy Government Ban

In Istanbul, May Day protests erupted as Turkish police detained hundreds of demonstrators who defied a public gathering ban on Thursday. Protesters attempted to reach Taksim Square, a location marked by historical tension, leading to scuffles with law enforcement officers amidst the rainy weather.

Footage captured chaotic scenes of riot police and protesters clashing. Signs and slogans filled the air as police detained 384 individuals, the Istanbul governor's office confirmed. The protestors' persistence underscores ongoing political unrest, exacerbated by recent high-profile detentions.

Ozgur Ozel, from the Republican People's Party, criticized the government's reliance on police power, framing it as emblematic of state insecurity. Meanwhile, in Ankara, Erdogan engaged union representatives, highlighting reforms to improve labor conditions, while peaceful gatherings took place across cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)