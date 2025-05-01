Caste Census Sparks Poster War in Patna

Tensions have flared on Patna's streets as a poster war erupts between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc, both claiming credit for the Union government's decision to include caste-based data in the forthcoming census.

The Centre's announcement has triggered political parties to decorate their offices with posters thanking their leaders for influencing the change. The JD(U) poster lauds Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the RJD and Congress acknowledge their leaders' pressure on the Centre.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary insists the credit belongs solely to Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav notes his past efforts advocating for the caste census, pointing to the political chess game this decision has provoked, reflecting deep-seated political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)