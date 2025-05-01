Singapore Election Showdown: Key Ministers Face Critical Tests

As Singapore approaches a pivotal election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong issued a call to action on the final campaign day, urging voters to re-elect his entire cabinet. Amid potential recession threats due to global trade tensions, Wong emphasized the necessity of maintaining established government relationships, especially with the U.S. and China.

The ruling People's Action Party, holding power since 1959, is expected to secure a majority. Despite this, unprecedented close races loom, fueled by economic pressures and a demand for political diversity led by the main opposition, the Worker's Party, contesting 26 of 97 parliamentary seats.

A heated race is especially notable in a northeastern constituency where Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's seat is at stake. As new party leader, this marks a significant electoral test for Wong, with 2.76 million voters set to cast ballots after a brief nine-day campaign.

