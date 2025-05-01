US Backs India's Stand Against Cross-Border Terror

In a recent development, the United States has reaffirmed its support for India's fight against terrorism, following a significant escalation in tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth contacted Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the US's unwavering solidarity with India.

During their conversation, Singh highlighted Pakistan's actions, describing the nation as a 'rogue state' that fuels global terrorism. Echoing this sentiment, Hegseth backed India's right to defend itself, in alignment with the US's commitment to combating terrorism globally, according to a statement on social media by Singh's office.

In the aftermath of the interaction, India has implemented various punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending diplomatic ties and the Indus Waters Treaty. The national leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to deliver a decisive response to the terror threat, underscoring the resolve to combat terrorism without compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)