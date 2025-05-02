Colombian Labour Reform Showdown: Petro's Referendum Gamble

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is advancing a pivotal referendum aimed at overhauling labor laws, after facing significant opposition from Congress. The referendum will address critical issues like limiting workdays to eight hours and ensuring double pay for holiday work.

Petro's plan faces a tight timeline, with Congress required to approve or reject the 12-question referendum within a month. Despite being blocked twice by lawmakers, Petro is rallying voter support to push his reform agenda by participating in union demonstrations, highlighting the significance of worker rights.

Political analysts suggest Petro holds strategic advantages regardless of Congress's decision. If the referendum fails, his government may pivot towards a narrative of victimhood, aiming criticisms at congressional allegiances to private sector interests. Conversely, if the referendum proceeds, it may bolster the government's standing among its electoral base ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

