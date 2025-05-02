Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

President Donald Trump delivered a polarizing address to graduating students at the University of Alabama on Thursday, mixing accolades with contentious rhetoric.

As graduates received their first encouragements into the "golden age of America," Trump veered into campaign themes, disparaging transgender athletes and claiming his major achievements during his initial tenure.

The appearance fueled a protest rally nearby, sparking a mix of approval and dissent from attendees, who either appreciated his message or criticized it as self-serving and politically charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)