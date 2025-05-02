Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech
President Donald Trump delivered a divisive speech to graduating students at the University of Alabama. While offering advice for success, he criticized transgender athletes, the judiciary, and the Biden administration. His appearance provoked mixed reactions, with protests from students and political figures, including Beto O'Rourke and Doug Jones.
President Donald Trump delivered a polarizing address to graduating students at the University of Alabama on Thursday, mixing accolades with contentious rhetoric.
As graduates received their first encouragements into the "golden age of America," Trump veered into campaign themes, disparaging transgender athletes and claiming his major achievements during his initial tenure.
The appearance fueled a protest rally nearby, sparking a mix of approval and dissent from attendees, who either appreciated his message or criticized it as self-serving and politically charged.
