Justice Jackson Voices Concerns on Judiciary Intimidation
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized attacks on judges by Trump and allies, describing them as attempts to intimidate the judiciary. She emphasized the threats to democracy and the rule of law posed by such actions. Jackson's remarks were well-received at a judges' conference in Puerto Rico.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday highlighted concerns over Republican President Donald Trump's rhetoric against judges, calling it a strategic intimidation effort. Her remarks, delivered at a judges' conference in Puerto Rico, drew attention to the ongoing tension between the executive branch and the judiciary.
Chief Justice John Roberts previously rebuked Trump in March for pushing the impeachment of a federal judge, indicating friction between the country's executive and judicial arms. Jackson's comments, while not naming Trump directly, referenced him as 'the elephant in the room,' receiving a standing ovation from the audience.
Jackson stressed that these attacks on judges threaten the foundation of democracy and risk undermining the Constitution and the rule of law. The legal community fears these hostilities could lead to a constitutional crisis, especially with a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
