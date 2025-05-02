Left Menu

AAP Criticizes BJP Over Delhi Waterlogging Woes

Heavy rains in Delhi led to significant waterlogging and traffic chaos, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to criticize the ruling BJP government. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted the inadequacies of BJP's governance, citing failed infrastructure maintenance. The BJP faced backlash despite recent electoral victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the extensive waterlogging and traffic disruptions witnessed in Delhi following heavy rains. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took to social media to share harrowing images and videos of the waterlogged capital.

Highlighting failures in infrastructure, Atishi questioned the governing capabilities of the BJP's so-called 'four-engine government,' referring to the BJP's control over the central, municipal, state, and local government levels. Bharadwaj echoed these sentiments, urging the BJP to deliver on its promises of change and development.

The BJP, recently securing power in Delhi's Assembly elections, finds itself embroiled in controversy over alleged inadequate readiness for seasonal downpours. Meanwhile, additional complications arose following the issuance of a red alert by the India Meteorological Department and the tragic loss of life in Najafgarh due to rain-related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

