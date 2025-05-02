Han Duck-soo's Bid: A New Chapter in South Korea's Politics

In a surprising move, South Korea's former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. Han aims to reduce the vast powers of the presidency and bring calm to domestic politics if victorious. His entry intensifies the conservative race against liberal favorite, Lee Jae-myung, whose campaign faces legal challenges.

At the National Assembly, Han expressed his commitment to the nation's future and unity, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's ouster. Although not part of any political party, Han eyes collaboration with conservative contenders to present a unified front. The People Power Party is set to nominate its candidate shortly.

Han promises constitutional reforms to ensure balanced governance and aims to use his economic acumen to tackle trade issues, particularly those stemming from former U.S. President Trump's tariffs. The upcoming election on June 3 decides a president for a five-year term, but Han commits to a three-year tenure to implement changes.

