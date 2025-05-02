In high-profile locations like St. Peter's Basilica and the White House Oval Office, discussions are ongoing in a Washington-led effort to resolve the Ukraine war. Emerging developments suggest a Russia-favorable deal, with Trump echoing Kremlin narratives, hinting Kyiv might concede territory and NATO aspirations.

Trump's recent mixed messages add confusion, as no conclusive peace proposal is cemented. However, a significant agreement has been reached granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources, potentially sustaining military aid against Russian aggression.

Experts indicate ongoing negotiations between Washington and Moscow may reshape global power dynamics. A possible settlement remains elusive as both sides uphold irreconcilable demands, complicated by Ukraine's strategic security needs and international legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)