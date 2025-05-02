Left Menu

Political Tensions Mar Vizhinjam Port Commissioning in Kerala

V D Satheesan, Opposition Leader in Kerala, will not attend the Vizhinjam port commissioning due to a belated invitation, sparking political debate over credit for the port's completion. Although claims are made by both LDF and BJP about the port's success, UDF credits Oommen Chandy’s instrumental earlier efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:06 IST
Political Tensions Mar Vizhinjam Port Commissioning in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The commissioning of the Vizhinjam port in Kerala is embroiled in political controversy as Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan opts out of the event, protesting a delayed invitation. Satheesan criticizes the ruling LDF for failing to acknowledge the contributions of the former UDF government under Oommen Chandy, who inked the initial agreement with the Adani Group.

Both political fronts are eager to claim credit. While the LDF government stresses its role in the port's realization, the UDF emphasizes the foundation laid by Chandy. Meanwhile, BJP contends that the port is a culmination of Prime Ministerial efforts in achieving the state's long-standing infrastructure goal.

The Vizhinjam port project, a deep-water venture developed by Adani Ports, represents a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore. With the commissioning ceremony coinciding with the LDF government's anniversary, tensions have escalated as UDF leaders accuse the government of rewriting history while Congress MLA M Vincent pays tribute to Chandy's pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025