Political Tensions Mar Vizhinjam Port Commissioning in Kerala

The commissioning of the Vizhinjam port in Kerala is embroiled in political controversy as Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan opts out of the event, protesting a delayed invitation. Satheesan criticizes the ruling LDF for failing to acknowledge the contributions of the former UDF government under Oommen Chandy, who inked the initial agreement with the Adani Group.

Both political fronts are eager to claim credit. While the LDF government stresses its role in the port's realization, the UDF emphasizes the foundation laid by Chandy. Meanwhile, BJP contends that the port is a culmination of Prime Ministerial efforts in achieving the state's long-standing infrastructure goal.

The Vizhinjam port project, a deep-water venture developed by Adani Ports, represents a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore. With the commissioning ceremony coinciding with the LDF government's anniversary, tensions have escalated as UDF leaders accuse the government of rewriting history while Congress MLA M Vincent pays tribute to Chandy's pivotal role.

