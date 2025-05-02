Nigel Farage's Reform UK Shakes Up British Politics with Historic Gains

Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party achieved notable success in the local English elections on Friday, capturing early attention with a narrow victory in a parliamentary by-election. This marks the party's first significant electoral test since the previous year's general election.

The Reform UK party, led by the prominent Brexit campaigner Farage, challenges the century-old two-party system dominantly run by Labour and the Conservatives. The victory in the tight Runcorn and Helsby seat, with candidate Sarah Pochin overcoming Labour's candidate by just six votes, highlights a potential shift in the political landscape.

Despite Labour's previous stronghold, Reform's advances point to an evolving political scene in the UK. The recent elections indicate possible changes in local governance and mayoral positions, as the party makes inroads in areas previously considered Labour strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)