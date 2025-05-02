BJP and Opposition React as Centre Plans Inaugural Caste Census
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari praises the Centre's decision for a caste census, affirming Prime Minister Modi's understanding of public sentiment. Opposition parties link this move to the Bihar elections, crediting sustained demands for this decision. Union Minister Vaishnaw emphasizes conducting transparent caste enumeration within the main census to maintain social cohesion.
The Indian government is poised to conduct a caste census alongside the upcoming national census, a move lauded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader MP Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari attributes the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keen sense of public sentiment and commitment to addressing the people's needs beyond political maneuvering.
However, opposition parties speculate the timing is strategically aligned with the upcoming Bihar elections. The Congress Party, through its posters featuring Rahul Gandhi, suggests political pressure forced the BJP's hand to implement the caste census. In tandem, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) echoed sentiments of victory for their persistent advocacy on the issue.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns over past caste surveys' credibility, conducted by certain states with political motives, suggesting this could undermine societal cohesion. To ensure transparency and integrity, the Cabinet Committee, led by Prime Minister Modi, integrates caste enumeration within the national census to consolidate social stability.
