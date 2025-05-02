Vice President Vance Urges Caution to Avoid Escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack
Vice President JD Vance highlighted the importance of India's cautious response to the Pahalgam attack to prevent regional conflict. Emphasizing cooperation, he urged Pakistan to collaborate with India in dismantling terrorist networks. Amid increasing tensions, global leaders have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.
Vice President JD Vance has called for restraint and collaboration following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing that India's response should not lead to a broader regional conflict.
In an interview with Fox News, Vance stressed the importance of Pakistan's cooperation with India in dismantling terrorist networks operating from its territory. His comments came amid heightened tensions between the neighboring nuclear powers.
Global leaders joined Vance in condemning the deadly attack, carried out by a group with ties to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, which left 26 dead. India has responded by downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan and taking measures to isolate its neighbor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
