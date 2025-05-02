Left Menu

Vice President Vance Urges Caution to Avoid Escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack

Vice President JD Vance highlighted the importance of India's cautious response to the Pahalgam attack to prevent regional conflict. Emphasizing cooperation, he urged Pakistan to collaborate with India in dismantling terrorist networks. Amid increasing tensions, global leaders have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:17 IST
Vice President Vance Urges Caution to Avoid Escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack
Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance has called for restraint and collaboration following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing that India's response should not lead to a broader regional conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance stressed the importance of Pakistan's cooperation with India in dismantling terrorist networks operating from its territory. His comments came amid heightened tensions between the neighboring nuclear powers.

Global leaders joined Vance in condemning the deadly attack, carried out by a group with ties to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, which left 26 dead. India has responded by downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan and taking measures to isolate its neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025