Trump Endorses Polish Presidential Candidate Nawrocki

Karol Nawrocki, backed by Poland's nationalist party Law and Justice (PiS), met President Trump in the Oval Office for support ahead of Poland's presidential elections. Trump's backing highlights Nawrocki's strong ties with the U.S., a critical relationship for Poland's security. Nawrocki faces frontrunner Rafal Trzaskowski in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST
Poland's presidential hopeful, Karol Nawrocki, endorsed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, recently met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, signaling strong political ties with the U.S. as Poland approaches its presidential elections.

Trump expressed support for Nawrocki's campaign, suggesting a positive outcome for the candidate, who currently sits second in opinion polls. This meeting underscores the significance Poland places on its relationship with the U.S. for national security.

The interaction within the White House was not universally embraced in Poland, as opposition voices emphasized that the country's future leader will be chosen through domestic elections, regardless of international endorsements. Nawrocki is anticipated to compete closely with top contender Rafal Trzaskowski in a potential runoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

