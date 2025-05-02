Stranded at Wagah: Pakistani Nationals' Unexpected Journey Home

In a swift move following recent tensions, 21 Pakistani nationals found themselves crossing back home through the Wagah border after India retracted their visas. The about-turn comes after last week's Pahalgam attack prompted tighter visa regulations from India, pushing these individuals to seek immediate passage home.

Onlookers at the border witnessed anxious families, including children, who were initially stranded. These families took refuge outside the Integrated Check Post, waiting to return to their homeland. Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized their commitment to ensuring safe passage for their nationals.

While these 21 individuals made it across, as many as 50 more await the green light from customs and immigration authorities. Meanwhile, Pakistan has assured ongoing support, promising to keep the Wagah border a viable route for their citizens attempting re-entry amidst evolving diplomatic dynamics.

