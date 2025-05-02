Japan and India Forge Strong Ties Against Terrorism
Japan's House Speaker, Nukaga Fukushiro, expressed solidarity with India during his visit, condemning the Pahalgam attack. He assured India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of Japan's full cooperation in combating terrorism. The two nations emphasize their collaboration in multilateral forums for regional stability and share cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Japan's Speaker of the House, Nukaga Fukushiro, during his official visit to India, condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, promising full support for India's counter-terrorism efforts.
In bilateral talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Fukushiro highlighted Japan's cooperation in tackling terrorism, a shared objective in a turbulent global environment.
Birla emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership, highlighting their cultural heritage and collaboration within multilateral forums like QUAD, G20, and the International Solar Alliance for regional peace and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
