Japan and India Forge Strong Ties Against Terrorism

Japan's Speaker of the House, Nukaga Fukushiro, during his official visit to India, condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, promising full support for India's counter-terrorism efforts.

In bilateral talks with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Fukushiro highlighted Japan's cooperation in tackling terrorism, a shared objective in a turbulent global environment.

Birla emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership, highlighting their cultural heritage and collaboration within multilateral forums like QUAD, G20, and the International Solar Alliance for regional peace and prosperity.

