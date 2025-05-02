Peter Dutton's Path to Australia's Premiership: A Shift in Leadership

Peter Dutton, Australia's opposition leader, is on the verge of potentially becoming prime minister, aiming to introduce nuclear power in favor of renewable energy for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. His robust stance on border security and criticism of China has shaped his political career and conservative stance.

After taking control of the Liberal Party following the 2022 defeat, Dutton has softened his approach, presenting a more accommodating leadership style, according to political analyst Zareh Ghazarian. The united front shown by his party signifies a readiness to challenge current policies.

A departure from tradition, Dutton plans to prioritize relations with the United States over Asia, hoping for bilateral trade benefits. Yet, his assertive approach invites controversy, particularly concerning China—a nation he pledges to handle with firmer diplomacy compared to his predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)