Peter Dutton's Path to Australia's Premiership: A Shift in Leadership

Australia's opposition leader, Peter Dutton, is vying for the prime ministership with a focus on nuclear power and strained China relations. Once known solely for his hardline stance, Dutton has evolved into a responsive leader as the Liberal Party rallies behind him. His approach could reshape Australia's international priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:55 IST
Peter Dutton
  • Country:
  • Australia

Peter Dutton, Australia's opposition leader, is on the verge of potentially becoming prime minister, aiming to introduce nuclear power in favor of renewable energy for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. His robust stance on border security and criticism of China has shaped his political career and conservative stance.

After taking control of the Liberal Party following the 2022 defeat, Dutton has softened his approach, presenting a more accommodating leadership style, according to political analyst Zareh Ghazarian. The united front shown by his party signifies a readiness to challenge current policies.

A departure from tradition, Dutton plans to prioritize relations with the United States over Asia, hoping for bilateral trade benefits. Yet, his assertive approach invites controversy, particularly concerning China—a nation he pledges to handle with firmer diplomacy compared to his predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

