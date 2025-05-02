Left Menu

AfD: The Rise and Impact of Germany's Far-Right Force

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) was classified as 'extremist' by Germany's domestic security agency, enabling enhanced monitoring. Emerging as a right-wing response to eurozone aid and gaining traction amid refugee crises, the party has faced internal conflict, legal challenges, and increasing scrutiny over its far-right elements.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:10 IST
AfD: The Rise and Impact of Germany's Far-Right Force

Germany's domestic security service has officially categorized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist', a significant designation that allows for closer surveillance of the nation's largest opposition party. The AfD, born out of opposition to the eurozone bailout, has steadily advanced its political presence, often courting controversy.

The timeline of the AfD's ascent is marked by key electoral victories, internal strife, and a firm move towards nativist ideologies. Having been founded by right-wing economists in 2013, the party's rise was fueled by strategic opposition to German aid during the eurozone crisis and later amplified by the refugee influx across Europe.

Despite scandals and public protests, the AfD has solidified its base, often exploiting cultural tensions and governmental missteps. It now finds itself at a pivotal moment in German politics, edging towards historical electoral successes for far-right movements in the nation.

