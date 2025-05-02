Germany's domestic security service has officially categorized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist', a significant designation that allows for closer surveillance of the nation's largest opposition party. The AfD, born out of opposition to the eurozone bailout, has steadily advanced its political presence, often courting controversy.

The timeline of the AfD's ascent is marked by key electoral victories, internal strife, and a firm move towards nativist ideologies. Having been founded by right-wing economists in 2013, the party's rise was fueled by strategic opposition to German aid during the eurozone crisis and later amplified by the refugee influx across Europe.

Despite scandals and public protests, the AfD has solidified its base, often exploiting cultural tensions and governmental missteps. It now finds itself at a pivotal moment in German politics, edging towards historical electoral successes for far-right movements in the nation.

