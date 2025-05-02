Left Menu

Germany Labels AfD as Right-Wing Extremist: Democracy at Crossroads?

Germany's intelligence service has declared the Alternative for Germany (AfD) a right-wing extremist organization, expanding surveillance capabilities. It cites threats to democracy and anti-refugee agitation. Critics call it political suppression, while the government insists the decision stems from an apolitical, comprehensive audit.

  • Germany

Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a 'right-wing extremist' organization, which subjects it to increased surveillance nationwide. This move follows the party's second-place finish in national elections and highlights growing concerns about its position on refugees and migrants.

The intelligence service's decision allows officials to employ informants and tools like audio and video recordings to monitor AfD activities. The classification risks escalating claims of political persecution, however, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution justified its decision by highlighting the AfD's threat to democratic order and its ongoing agitation against minorities.

While AfD leaders argue the move is a politically motivated attack against their popularity, authorities stand firm, citing their 'comprehensive and neutral audit.' Interior Minister Nancy Faeser labeled the classification as a transparent decision, made after rigorous evaluation. Despite the surveillance measures, the AfD has not been banned and will continue to operate within the confines of German law.

