Opposition Activist Held by Uganda's Military Chief Amid Tensions

Uganda's political tensions escalated as the military chief, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced holding Eddie Mutwe, an opposition activist, in his basement. Mutwe, missing since last week, is a known associate of opposition leader Bobi Wine.

The disappearance follows numerous claims of abductions by President Yoweri Museveni's administration. On a platform known for his fiery rhetoric, Kainerugaba, son of the president, posted a provocative photograph allegedly of Mutwe, provoking widespread concern.

The Ugandan government has faced international scrutiny for alleged human rights violations, such as illegal detentions. Museveni, in power since 1986, is poised for another electoral run next January despite opposition from various quarters, including the Uganda Law Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)