Left Menu

NATO's New Financial Strategy: Meeting Trump's Demands

NATO chief Mark Rutte proposed to increase defense spending among alliance members to meet U.S. President Trump's 5% GDP target demand. The proposal suggests 3.5% GDP for core defense and an additional 1.5% for other related items, potentially allowing a diplomatic win at an upcoming summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:01 IST
NATO's New Financial Strategy: Meeting Trump's Demands
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, has put forward a proposal suggesting an increase in defense spending among alliance members, aiming to satisfy the 5% GDP target demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The proposed strategy involves committing 3.5% of GDP to core defense expenditures and allocating an additional 1.5% to other defense-related areas. This approach seeks to strike a balance between President Trump's demands and the economic constraints faced by European countries and Canada.

If approved, this proposal could lead to a diplomatic success at the NATO summit in The Hague this June, allowing President Trump to declare a win, while avoiding economically and politically challenging commitments from the alliance's European and Canadian members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025