Raising the Stakes: Rutte's NATO Spending Proposal

NATO Chief Mark Rutte has put forward a proposal for alliance members to increase their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. This includes an additional allocation of 1.5% on defense-related items, aiming to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a collective 5% defense target.

The proposal is designed to enable Trump to claim a victory at an upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June. It sidesteps the need for European nations and Canada to commit to a 5% pledge on core defense spending, which is considered politically and economically challenging by many.

By crafting this strategy, Rutte seeks to address the U.S. demands while balancing the economic constraints and political limitations within Europe and Canada, fostering continued unity and cooperation among NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)