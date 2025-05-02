Left Menu

Raising the Stakes: Rutte's NATO Spending Proposal

NATO Chief Mark Rutte suggests increasing defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, with an additional 1.5% for defense-related items, as part of a strategy to meet Donald Trump's demand for a 5% target, potentially allowing the U.S. president to declare a victory at an upcoming NATO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:32 IST
Raising the Stakes: Rutte's NATO Spending Proposal
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Chief Mark Rutte has put forward a proposal for alliance members to increase their defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. This includes an additional allocation of 1.5% on defense-related items, aiming to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a collective 5% defense target.

The proposal is designed to enable Trump to claim a victory at an upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June. It sidesteps the need for European nations and Canada to commit to a 5% pledge on core defense spending, which is considered politically and economically challenging by many.

By crafting this strategy, Rutte seeks to address the U.S. demands while balancing the economic constraints and political limitations within Europe and Canada, fostering continued unity and cooperation among NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025