Kashmiri Pandits Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a show of solidarity and anger, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area on Friday to protest the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals.

The protest saw significant participation from women, with demonstrators holding placards and chanting slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at the main square.

A protester emphasized that while the community faced neglect 35 years ago when expelled from Kashmir, the world is now recognizing the tragic events in Pahalgam. The protest aims to reinforce condemnation of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)