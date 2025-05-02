Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Battle Cry Against Discrimination

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of Samajwadi Party, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for discriminating against marginalized communities. He promised to restore justice and accountability if his party regains power. Yadav also emphasized the importance of a caste census and opposed BJP's alleged propaganda tactics and illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Battle Cry Against Discrimination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of discrimination against marginalized communities. At a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav charged the current administration with neglecting the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Highlighting the government's failure, the former chief minister promised swift action by authorities and access to welfare schemes if his party returns to power in 2027. He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to hold the government accountable and assured an era of responsive governance under his leadership.

Yadav further claimed that the BJP's communal policies and alleged illegal activities reveal a government out of touch with citizens' needs. He reiterated demands for a caste census and highlighted ongoing struggles for social justice, including calls for reservation in the private sector and reforms in employment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025