Akhilesh Yadav's Battle Cry Against Discrimination

In a vehement critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of discrimination against marginalized communities. At a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav charged the current administration with neglecting the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Highlighting the government's failure, the former chief minister promised swift action by authorities and access to welfare schemes if his party returns to power in 2027. He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to hold the government accountable and assured an era of responsive governance under his leadership.

Yadav further claimed that the BJP's communal policies and alleged illegal activities reveal a government out of touch with citizens' needs. He reiterated demands for a caste census and highlighted ongoing struggles for social justice, including calls for reservation in the private sector and reforms in employment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)