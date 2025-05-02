U.S. Observers Monitor Contentious Romanian Election Amid Democracy Concerns

The United States has sent a delegation of election observers to Romania as the country faces a contentious presidential election rerun. This move comes amid criticism from Washington over the decision to annul the initial election slated for 2024 due to alleged Russian interference, which Moscow denies.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized the annulment, arguing it indicated Romania's divergence from American democratic values. The rerun's first round is scheduled for Sunday, with a potential runoff on May 18 if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

Federal Election Commission Commissioner James E. Trainor III emphasized the importance of preventing foreign influence in democratic elections. Romania has responded by tightening campaign regulations to combat online disinformation, illustrated by the telecom regulator's recent discovery of fake government and media sites intended to spread misinformation.

