Youth Demands Spark Protest Led by RLP MP Beniwal
RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal was detained by police during a protest march against government inaction on youth-related issues, including examination irregularities. Beniwal called for a CBI inquiry into recruitment scams and criticized both current and past government policies. Despite police intervention, he vowed to continue his protests.
RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal was detained by police on Friday as he led a protest march towards the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur. The demonstration was organized to highlight ongoing youth concerns, such as the reformation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.
Beniwal, along with his supporters, sat on a dharna after being stopped by the police outside the Commissionerate. Subsequently, they were taken into custody while attempting to advance with their march. He was moved to Sanganer Sadar police station.
Addressing reporters, Beniwal alleged irregularities in recruitments by both the current and previous governments and demanded a CBI inquiry. He criticized the state's education system, claiming fraudulent land allocation for universities and fake degree distribution. Despite police intervention, Beniwal remained resolute in his protest efforts.
