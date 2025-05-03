Trump's Surprise IDA Contribution Amid Budget Cuts
President Donald Trump proposed a $3.2 billion contribution to the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), contrasting his overall foreign aid cuts. This move signals a commitment to aid the world's poorest nations, despite a reduction from the previous administration's $4 billion pledge.
President Donald Trump has unexpectedly requested Congress to approve a $3.2 billion contribution to the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA). This entity is crucial in providing low- or no-interest loans to impoverished nations.
While international finance experts lauded Trump's proposal, it will ultimately be determined by Congress. The contribution, to be distributed over three years, stands lower than the $4 billion pledge made by former President Joe Biden, yet it still aids IDA's $100 billion fundraising goal.
Simultaneously, Trump's budget plan revealed significant foreign aid cuts, sparing funds for IDA but slashing $555 million intended for African Development initiatives, aligning aid with domestic priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Challenges Congress Over Corruption Allegations in National Herald Case
BJP vs Congress: The National Herald Allegations Intensify
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering
BJP Accuses Congress and BRS of Colluding with AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Election
Congress Delegation Set to Assess Shamsherganj Riots