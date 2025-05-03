Trump's Birthday Bash: A Military Parade Extravaganza

The U.S. military is crafting plans to deploy over 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft to Washington D.C. for President Trump's birthday and commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary. This substantial troop movement and celebratory display highlight the significance of these dual milestones, according to officials and related documents.

Traditionally, U.S. military anniversaries are celebrated globally, with the Army organizing grand gatherings at the National Mall. However, given the confluence of Trump's 79th birthday, there's burgeoning interest in hosting a military parade, possibly under White House influence, as detailed in a document seen by Reuters.

While plans anticipate additional troops and equipment, approval from top military and White House officials remains pending. Trump, known for championing military parades, revives aspirations from his prior term, echoing grand displays like France's Bastille Day. The event, still in the planning phase, presents an undefined financial undertaking.

