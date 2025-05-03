Left Menu

Romania's Visa Waiver Program Controversy

The Trump administration has removed Romania from the U.S. visa waiver program, which allows visa-free travel to the United States. In contrast, the outgoing Biden administration had announced that Romania met the program's stringent requirements, including security partnerships with U.S. law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Trump administration has decided to remove Romania from the U.S. visa waiver program, effectively ending its eligibility for visa-free travel to the United States, as announced on Friday.

Previously, the Biden administration, in its final days, declared on January 9 that Romania was admitted to the program after meeting rigorous security demands. These demands included forging partnerships with U.S. law enforcement to enhance information sharing related to terrorism and serious crimes.

The conflicting stances between the two administrations highlight the challenges faced in international travel policy and security cooperation.

