Trump's Bold Budget: Defense Soars, Domestic Cuts Deepen
The Trump administration proposes a $163 billion federal budget cut focusing on education, housing, and medical research, while increasing defense and border security spending. This skinny budget outlines domestic reductions and defense boosts, sparking diverse reactions from Congress, amidst concerns about the growing national debt.
The Trump administration unveiled a proposed $163 billion cut to the federal budget on Friday, emphasizing defense and border security while slashing funding for education, housing, and medical research. The proposal increases homeland security spending by nearly 65% from 2025 levels as Trump intensifies efforts against illegal immigration.
Non-defense discretionary spending would face a 23% reduction, shrinking to levels not seen since 2017. Significant cuts are aimed at the IRS and the National Institutes of Health, among others. Trump aims to fulfill promises to beef up border security, but congressional reactions vary, with Democrats criticizing the severity of domestic cuts and some Republicans seeking higher defense expenditures.
The proposed budget reflects Trump's desire to streamline the federal government, against a backdrop of a growing $36 trillion debt. The administration hopes Congress will align with Trump's vision, despite concerns over further debt accumulation and economic pressures stemming from tariff policies. Key aspects include the inclusion of increased border security funds and the potential impact of concurrent tax cut legislation.
