Left Menu

Trump's Bold Budget: Defense Soars, Domestic Cuts Deepen

The Trump administration proposes a $163 billion federal budget cut focusing on education, housing, and medical research, while increasing defense and border security spending. This skinny budget outlines domestic reductions and defense boosts, sparking diverse reactions from Congress, amidst concerns about the growing national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:00 IST
Trump's Bold Budget: Defense Soars, Domestic Cuts Deepen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration unveiled a proposed $163 billion cut to the federal budget on Friday, emphasizing defense and border security while slashing funding for education, housing, and medical research. The proposal increases homeland security spending by nearly 65% from 2025 levels as Trump intensifies efforts against illegal immigration.

Non-defense discretionary spending would face a 23% reduction, shrinking to levels not seen since 2017. Significant cuts are aimed at the IRS and the National Institutes of Health, among others. Trump aims to fulfill promises to beef up border security, but congressional reactions vary, with Democrats criticizing the severity of domestic cuts and some Republicans seeking higher defense expenditures.

The proposed budget reflects Trump's desire to streamline the federal government, against a backdrop of a growing $36 trillion debt. The administration hopes Congress will align with Trump's vision, despite concerns over further debt accumulation and economic pressures stemming from tariff policies. Key aspects include the inclusion of increased border security funds and the potential impact of concurrent tax cut legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025